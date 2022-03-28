Haji Sharif felicitated on election as PCK President

Kasur – Pir Munawar Hussain Jamati has congratulated Haji Muhammad Sharif Mehar on his election as President Press Club Kasur (PCK) for the third time. He also presented a bouquet to Haji Sharif. Speaking on this occasion, Pir Munawar Jamati said government and political parties, instead of holding protest rallies, should sit together and hold talks. He was of the view that present government should complete his term just like the PML-N and PPP governments completed their tenures.