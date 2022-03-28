M Ashraf Mehar

Haji Sharif felicitated on election as PCK President

Kasur – Pir Munawar Hussain Jamati has congratulated Haji Muhammad Sharif Mehar on his election as President Press Club Kasur (PCK) for the third time.  He also presented a bouquet to Haji Sharif. Speaking on this occasion, Pir Munawar Jamati said government and political parties, instead of holding protest rallies, should sit together and hold talks. He was of the view that present government should complete his term just like the PML-N and PPP governments completed their tenures.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Mobile testing vans to control sale of adulterated milk: DC

Multan

Lids provided to 636 open manholes: ADC

Multan

Rangers recover weapons

Newspaper

Youth killed in accident

Multan

720 sugar bags recovered from private mill

Multan

270,000 MT wheat procurement target set for Sargodha division

Multan

Five vehicles impounded over missing documents

Multan

Two distilleries unearthed in Jampur area

Multan

Eight drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

Newspaper

Role of state institutions in addressing country’s economic woes

1 of 436

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More