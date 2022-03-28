Agencies

Indonesia world’s largest exporter of spices, food items, says Envoy

ISLAMABAD – The Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M Tugioon on Sunday said that Indonesia was the world’s largest exporter of spices and other food items, which were the main ingredients of Pakistani food. The people of Indonesia and Pakistan have a great deal of compatibility in food, which is why these spices are one of the most important commodities in trade on both sides, he said. The Indonesian ambassador said this in a meeting with Pakistani spice traders to promote bilateral trade between Indonesia and Pakistan, said a press release issued here. On the occasion, the ambassador held a meeting with the major spice importers in Faisalabad to receive feedback on the execution of business matching with Indonesian spice exporters. Ambassador Tugio stated that during his stay in Pakistan, he learned that the Pakistani people were very generous in their use of spices and that Indonesia produces half of the world’s spices, creating a huge potential and a great opportunity for the establishment of an Indonesia-Pakistan Spices Communication Forum. He said that with the support of the Pakistani spice importers and Indonesian spice exporters, the forum is projected to act as a channel for increasing exports of Indonesian spice products to Pakistan and for more competitive and sustainable supply of Indonesian spices. Ambassador Tugio went on to discuss his planned endeavour to publish a book titled “Indonesia Spice Up Pakistan”, which will give detail the numerous spices used by Pakistani people in their favorite dishes and where they are purchased from.
Ammar Fazil as one of the major spice importers in Pakistan appreciated the efforts of the Indonesian embassy and shared his thoughts to collaborate in the near future for spice trade in order to further strengthen the trade ties between the two brotherly nations.

