Our Staff Reporter

Over 1.4m people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

HYDERABAD    –    As many as 1462441 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad  till Friday (March 25), the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 1537940 people had so far received the first dose while 1462441 people were fully vaccinated by receiving complete doses of the vaccine and 23607 people had received booster doses as per the advice of the National health authorities.

The district focal person informed that the inoculation process was in progress to cover the majority adult population in the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 496 in the district, of which 490 patients are isolated at their homes while 06 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.

