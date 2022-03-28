PTI workers scuffle with traffic police officials

LAHORE – The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sunday allegedly scuffled with traffic police officials after they stopped the vehicle they were travelling in at Gulberg’s Main Boulevard on Sunday. It is reported that an altercation took place between the traffic wardens and the PTI workers which shortly turned into a scuffle after both sides exchanged heated arguments. The traffic wardens had stopped the vehicle of the PTI workers at Main Boulevard, Gulberg which is stated to be the reason behind the brawl. It is to be noted here that the workers of different political parties are witnessed roaming across the city roads amid calls of protest by their leadership.