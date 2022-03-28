Our Staff Reporter

Shujat’s house continues to be centre of political meetings  

LAHORE    –    Special political sittings in the wake of a no-confidence motion brought to the parliament by the joint opposition have been going on at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Ch Shujat Hussain. A delegation of the opposition party – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – visited the residence of the seasoned politician. An independent candidate from Balochistan, Aslam Botani, had already reached the residence of the PML-Q president.

Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema received the PML-N delegation comprising Kh Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Attaullah Tarar. They took up the no-confidence motion and the political developments in the country and agreed to continue consultations in future.

The PML-Q is the key ally of the PTI coalition government. The PML-N approached the PML-Q leadership after 14 long years to seek its support in sending the government packing last month. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif along with senior party leaders had visited PML-Q leaders Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi before taking the no-confidence motion against the government to the parliament.

