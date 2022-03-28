Two distilleries unearthed in Jampur area

RAJANPUR – Jampur Police on Sunday launched a mega crackdown against wine makers and suppliers to decrease the crime ratio in the area and claimed to unearthed two working distilleries and recovered 1,189 liters of liquor during crackdown. According to Police spokesman, in line with special directives of DPO Rajanpur, crackdown was launched against drug peddlers. The police team unearthed two distilleries, empty bottle, fake labels and other material from the site. However, the drug dealers managed to escape from the scene, police sources added. Cases had been registered against the unknown drug dealers and raids were being conducted to arrest them.