Woman dies during delivery, family alleges negligence

LARKANA – A mother of six children was admitted in Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital (SZWH) of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) here in the wee hours of Sunday to deliver twin babies but she died along with her newborn girl child.

Husband of the deceased woman Rahat Khatoon, wife of Zainul Abdein Chandio and other relatives held a protest demonstration accusing the duty lady doctors of sheer negligence and not performing operation on time due to which his spouse and daughter died.

Chandio said that he brought his wife at 4am and lady doctors asked him to arrange two blood pints and then again asked to arrange another two pints which he did but they delayed the operation due to which his better half expired in the hospital along with her daughter which indeed is high-handedness and cruelty on the part of lady doctors. The agitators demaded stern legal action against the negligent doctors.

On receipt of information, relevant police authorities of Sachal Police Station arrived, obtained details and they assured the protesters that action will be taken against the lady doctors after which they called off their protest and took the bodies for final rites.

According to credible sources as many as 134 Women Medical Officers (WMOs) from BPS-17 to 19 are posted to work at SZWH but none of them is punctual on their government duties as they are habitual late comers and leave before official timings. The number of postgraduate student lady doctors and House Officers is not included in this figure nor the number of postgraduate lady doctors is included who work under administrative control of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University.

These sources further said that postgraduate lady doctors are mostly interested in their private medical centers and complaints of shifting female patients from SZWH are common in the hospital who are misguided on the pretext of unavailability of required facilities at SZWH which has ruined the system but no one has so far taken the pain of checking them. These sources further added that New Operation Complex is ready for inauguration but the administration has not yet found a suitable political person for inauguration hence two old operation theaters are in a shabby condition where operations are conducted. An additional medical superintendent said that when he visited the hospital at night a few days ago he found four lady doctors on duty whereas 14 were posted there and ten were absent. He said about 50 lady doctors are alone posted to work at OPD where only eight are needed.

The people have demanded a thorough probe into the affairs of SZWH as to how many operations are conducted at SZWH daily and why the rush of female pregnant patients is increasing day by day at private medical centers owned by postgraduate lady doctors.