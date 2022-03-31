ATC acquits Uzair Baloch in kidnapping and murder case of trader

Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch has been acquitted by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in kidnapping and murder case of a trader.

An anti-terrorism court acquitted Uzair Baloch and his brother Zubair Baloch in another case after the prosecution failed to present evidence against their involvement in the crime.

“The accused had kidnapped a trader Abdul Samad for ransom and demanded one million rupees as ransom money from the family,” according to the police charge-sheet. “The accused received 70,000 rupees from the traders family and killed him,” police said.

Uzair Baloch’s lawyer called charges against accused false and concocted and said that the accused have nothing to do with the kidnapping and murder of the victim.

The FIR of the crime was filed against Uzair and other accused, at Chakiwara police station in year 2009.

It is pertinent to mention here that Uzair Baloch has been acquitted by courts in 18 cases against him.

Uzair Baloch, a main character of the gang war in Lyari and some other parts of Karachi, facing dozens of cases of crimes, has been acquitted in 18 cases by the court, mostly owing to the failure of the prosecution to bring effective evidence.

It may be noted here that 64 cases have been filed against the Lyari gang war kingpin at various police stations of the city.