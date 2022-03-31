Imran Khan may be first PM to face defeat in no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD – The alliance of MQM [a key ally of the PTI-led coalition government] with the opposition has cleared the mist about the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The number-short opposition with the seven important votes of Muttahida Qaumi Movement [MQM-P], four days before the voting on the no-trust motion, has made it easy to touch the magic figure of 172 necessary to defeat the government.

The opposition, in the last week, had been able to take three government allies [MQM-P, Balochistan Awami Party and Jamhoori Watan Party] into its fold at this critical political juncture. The numerical strength of opposition, even without counting the possible support of PTI’s dissident members, has cleared that the joint opposition is in a position to make a new government in the centre. The number game of opposition is claimed to have touched above 190 members in the house, which is constitutionally sufficient to form a government.

Though the PTI’s spokesman still claims to defeat the joint opposition in the no-confidence motion, the political and constitutional experts believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan in the given circumstances might be the first Prime Minister to face defeat in the no-confidence motion against him.

According to parliamentary history of a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, a former prime minister II Chundrigar was the only Prime Minister just before the voting on a no-confidence motion against him tendered resignation. It was written in parliamentary history that Chundrigarh had resigned under the pressure. In November 1989, a failed attempt of no-trust was also made against former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto but she managed to defeat the opposition with 12 votes. Likewise, former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz also defeated the opposition in a no-trust motion in 2006. A no-trust motion was also tabled against former prime Ch Mohammad Ali. But, he also stepped down before voting on it. According to Article-95 of the Constitution [Vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister], “ A resolution referred to in clause (1) shall not be voted upon before the expiration of three days, or later than seven days, from the day on which such resolution is moved in the National Assembly,”. Under this clause, the voting on the no-trust motion is expected on April 3. It says, “If the resolution referred to in clause (1) is passed by a majority of the total membership of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister shall cease to hold office”.

The joint opposition parties, according to the rules, have to show 172 votes against the Prime Minister at the time of voting in its no-trust motion. Whereas, the opposition with the support of government allies and dissident MPs from PTI, is confident to easily defeat Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to numerical strength in the National Assembly, the government benches were enjoying 179 including 155 PTI, 7 MQM-P, 5 PML-Q, 5 BAP, 3 GDA, 2 Independent, one AML and one JWP around a week before. But, now MQM-P, BAP and JWP have shifted their loyalties to opposition. The opposition had 162 votes including 84 PML-N, 56 PPP, 15 MMA, 4 BNP (Mengal), 2 Independents and one ANP and the support of government allies has changed the scenario. The MQM-P, JWP and BAP are set to submit applications in the National Assembly Secretariat today [Thursday] to sit with opposition parties.

Political forces from both sides [PTI and Opposition parties] remained unsure about the support of the government’s main allies [MQM-P, PML-Q, and BAP] for over a month.