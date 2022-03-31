KP: Polling ends for 2nd phase of LG election, vote count begins

Polling for the second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ended and counting of votes has been started.

According to details, the election were held in 18 constituencies. Polling was held in Abbottabad, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan, Kolai Plus, Lower Kohistan, Mansehra, South Waziristan, Upper Kohistan, Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Lower Dir and Upper Chitral

More than 1,500 polling stations were declared sensitive, where strict security arrangements were made while more than 54,000 personnel were deployed.

Earlier today, polling for second phase of local bodies’ election in eighteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began 8 am this morning and will continue till five pm without any break.

A total of six-thousand one-hundred and seventy-six polling stations have been set up for local government elections. The ECP has declared sixteen-hundred and forty-six polling stations as the most sensitive while twenty-three hundred and twenty-six as sensitive.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, a total of twenty-eight thousand and twenty candidates are contesting for different seats in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Kolai Palas Kohistan, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

A total of six-hundred and fifty-one candidates are in the run for city mayor and tehsil chairman seats, more than twelve-thousand for general seats of village and neighbourhood councils while two-thousand six-hundred and sixty-eight candidates are in the race for women seats.

Meanwhile, an Emergency Control-Room has been established in Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar for holding of the peaceful second phase of Local Bodies Election in eighteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Control Room will provide all the necessary information to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan regarding any emergency situation in these districts at the end of polling.