News Desk

National criminal will never get NRO: Maryam Nawaz

Vice-president Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that a national criminal will never get an NRO.

Taking it to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz stated in a tweet that if the overthrow of PM Imran Khan s government is an international conspiracy, then why is premier Imran participating in a conspiracy against himself and demanding NRO from the opposition?

She went on to mention that PM Imran Khan’s drama identifies the fear of crimes that will come in light after losing power.

“A national criminal will never get the NRO,” she stated.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

No idea of any emergency being imposed in country: Qasim Suri

National

KP: Polling ends for 2nd phase of LG election, vote count begins

National

Imran Khan step down, give Shehbaz a chance to seek vote of confidence: Bilawal

National

No-confidence motion: NA session adjourned till April 3

National

Opposition decides not to attend parliamentary security committee meeting

National

PTI initiates strict action against dissident party members

Karachi

ATC acquits Uzair Baloch in kidnapping and murder case of trader

Islamabad

Sehat card scheme extended across Punjab

Business

No-confidence motion: NA session adjourned till April 3

Business

Power shortfall reaches 5000 MW in country

1 of 3,205

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More