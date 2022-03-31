No-confidence motion: NA session adjourned till April 3

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri has adjourned session of the National Assembly until April 3 without any debate on no-confidence motion submitted by the oppposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

At the start of the session today, members from the opposition, including Shazia Marri, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others demanded quick voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Deputy Speaker, who presided over the session, adjourned the session till 11am on Sunday.

Earlier, the joint opposition had submitted a petition to the NA Secretariat by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Naveed Qamar, and Shazia Marri on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to include the election of a new Prime Minister in the agenda of the National Assembly.

The petition demanded that the election of a new Prime Minister be included in the agenda by issuing a supplementary agenda.

On this occasion, the PMLN leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said, “We request that the election of a new Prime Minister be included in the agenda by issuing a supplementary agenda.”

In the event of the success of no-confidence motion, the election of a new Prime Minister should be on the agenda, he added.