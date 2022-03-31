Passing-out parade of 145th Long Course held at PMA Kakul

Islamabad – Passing-out parade of 145th PMA Long Course, 12th Mujahid Course, 19th Lady Cadet Course and 64th Integrated Course held at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, said an ISPR press release on Wednesday.

17 Allied cadets from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Maldives, Azerbaijan and Nigeria were also among passing out cadets including international lady cadets. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was the chief guest on the occasion. He reviewed the parade. The CAS congratulated the passing-out cadets on achieving this milestone. The chief guest gave awards to distinguished cadets.

Air chief graces parade as chief guest

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior under Officer ASUO Abdul Qahar of 145th Long Course. The President’s Gold Medal was given to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ubaidur Rehman of 145th Long Course, the Overseas Gold Medal to Foreign Country Senior Under Officer Issa Enad Al Masoodi from Iraq of 145th Long Course, Commandant’s Cane to Company Sports Sergeant Mateeur Rasool of Integrated Course, Commandant’s Cane to Company Junior Under Officer M Haseeb Khan of Basic Military Training Course, Commandant’s Cane to Company Under Officer Faizan Khan of Basic Mujahid Course, Commandant’s Cane to Company Sergeant Major Nida of Lady Cadet Course and Commandant’s Overseas Medal to Friendly Country was awarded to Sergeant Hauwa from Nigeria.

Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari, Commandant Pakistan Military Academy and large number of senior serving / retired armed forces personnel, parents and relatives of passing-out cadets witnessed the parade.