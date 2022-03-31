PM Imran Khan chairs ‘special meeting’ as calls grow for his resignation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the inauguration ceremony of e-passport in Islamabad on Wednesday categorically stated that the ‘threatening document’ is not a drama but real.

He said keeping in view the national interests, we cannot completely tell the public about the foreign elements behind the document. Imran Khan said moving the no confidence motion is a democratic right but the one moved against him is a conspiracy from abroad. He said these foreign elements are not used to a leadership in Pakistan which protects and keeps supreme the national interests.

Alluding to the launch of e-passport, the Prime Minister said it carries various security checks and will facilitate our people especially the overseas Pakistanis at the airports. He said extending facilitation to the overseas Pakistanis will ultimately benefit the country. He said overseas Pakistanis are over precious asset and because of them there have been record remittances of thirty one billion dollars.

The Prime Minister was confident that e-passport will also help further promote tourism in Pakistan.

Imran Khan noted that the use of technology not only brings ease in the life of people but also helps check corruption.

As calls for his resignation grew louder, PM Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a “special meeting” of his Cabinet. Khan’s PTI-led government is set to lose its majority in Pakistan’s National Assembly in the no-confidence motion scheduled for April 3.

Barely hours after his meeting with Pakistan’s Army and ISI chiefs, Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting of the country’s National Security Council. With MQM withdrawing its support for Imran Khan’s PTI, the Prime Minister stands to lose his majority in the April 3 no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

PM Imran Khan was expected to address the nation later today, but the address has now been cancelled. Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with senior journalists in Islamabad on Wednesday where.

Talking to PTV, senior journalist Isar Rana said the Prime Minister took the media persons into confidence over the letter, carrying threats to his government. He said the Prime Minister also apprised senior journalists about the evolving political situation in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also held two rounds of meetings with top military officials to discuss the foreign letter the PM has and issues related to national security in the backdrop of the evolving situation in the country. Information Minister Fawad Ch confirmed that top military officials twice met the Prime Minister Imran Khan but shared no details.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired special cabinet meeting and took cabinet into confidence over the content of the letter written to him by former Pakistan Ambassador to the US. Prime Minister Imran Khan told the cabinet that there was foreign pressure on him to compromise independent foreign policy.

“Till last day I would fight for Pakistan and would never compromise any-thing on Pakistan”, Prime Minister said. Prime Minister scheduled address to the nation was suddenly postponed after meeting with military leadership.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan says Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation has been postponed. Senator Faisal Javed Khan said this in a tweet today [Wednesday].