Political crisis takes ‘U-turn’ in favour of Opposition

ISLAMABAD – The on-going weeks-long political crisis in the country took a new turn on Wednesday only to favour the opposition parties ahead of crucial voting on no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan but leaving the PTI camp in utter frustration.

This could happen with the decision of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government, to join ranks of opposition, helping the latter to cross the required 172 number in the National Assembly, required to oust PM Khan from power.

At the same time, PM Khan’s coalition government in the centre lost majority in the lower house of the parliament, leaving little chances for him to survive the no-trust vote that is expected to take place on April 3.

Earlier this week, the PTI had shown some signs to defeat the no-confidence motion after Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), another ally of the federal government, announced to support it in exchange for the slot of chief minister of Punjab.

The PML-Q’s decision to join the treasury benches enabled the MQM to come in the position of make or break the government and it succeeded to make a better deal with the opposition. Its move has left both the PTI and the PML-Q in a grim position. PTI is not only facing the danger of losing the federal government now but also its Punjab government as well.

Similarly, there are not only slim chances that PML-Q will get the top position in Punjab but this possibility cannot be ruled out that its leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi may lose the speakership of Punjab Assembly (PA) in the wake of present number game and political circumstances.

As the announcement of MQM has given a clear edge to the opposition parties over the government, the former is now asking PM Khan to resign instead of his embarrassing removal through the no-trust vote.

The ruling party in its immediate response has turned down the demand of resignation with both information and interior ministers rejecting the notion. The frustration with the PTI ranks is visible seeing that they may lose both the central and Punjab governments. The restlessness is apparent from the statements of PTI ministers and lawmakers with one of its MNAs Lal Malhi, in a twitter statement said that both turncoats as well as disgruntled elements among the ruling party and its allies have stabbed PM Khan in the back.

Seeing that they are now out of the number game, the ministers and leader of the PTI, while using cricket analogy, are busy in messaging that PM Khan would fight to the last ball. But they are unable to explain what strategy would be in the premier’s hand to fight to the last to survive his de-seating.

PM Khan himself is building up the narrative that an alleged threatening letter as part of a foreign conspiracy is the basis of his removal from office. It can be anybody’s guess how this account could help him survive the no-trust motion against him.