Sehat card scheme extended across Punjab

The Punjab Health Department on Thursday announced that Sehat Card scheme has been extended across the Punjab province as promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to data provided by Punjab Health Department, over one million people have so far been benefited from Sehat Card across the province.

The provincial government had issued Sehat Insaf cards to more than 5.1 million families in the first phase of the programme.

What is Sehat card?

The Government of Pakistan launched the Sehat Insaf Card to provide free-of-cost medical services to low-income and poor households and covers medical bills up to Rs1 million annually.

The Sehat scheme, first launched by the ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2016, was extended to the federal capital, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan in 2021.