News Desk

Sehat card scheme extended across Punjab

The Punjab Health Department on Thursday announced that Sehat Card scheme has been extended across the Punjab province as promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to data provided by Punjab Health Department, over one million people have so far been benefited from Sehat Card across the province.

The provincial government had issued Sehat Insaf cards to more than 5.1 million families in the first phase of the programme.

What is Sehat card?

The Government of Pakistan launched the Sehat Insaf Card to provide free-of-cost medical services to low-income and poor households and covers medical bills up to Rs1 million annually.

The Sehat scheme, first launched by the ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2016, was extended to the federal capital, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan in 2021.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

No idea of any emergency being imposed in country: Qasim Suri

National

KP: Polling ends for 2nd phase of LG election, vote count begins

National

Imran Khan step down, give Shehbaz a chance to seek vote of confidence: Bilawal

National

No-confidence motion: NA session adjourned till April 3

National

Opposition decides not to attend parliamentary security committee meeting

National

PTI initiates strict action against dissident party members

National

National criminal will never get NRO: Maryam Nawaz

Karachi

ATC acquits Uzair Baloch in kidnapping and murder case of trader

Business

No-confidence motion: NA session adjourned till April 3

Business

Power shortfall reaches 5000 MW in country

1 of 3,248

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More