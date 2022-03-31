Sh Rashid, Ch Fawad say ‘PM to fight till last ball’

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a player who would fight till the last ball. In a tweet, he said there is no question of resignation by the Prime Minister and friends and foes would eventually witness the fight.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says Prime Minister Imran Khan will fight till the last ball of the last over and will not resign. Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the Prime Minister will not bow before anti-Pakistan elements, who do their politics with foreign money. He said the nation will not forgive those, who accept foreign money to harm Pakistan’s interests.

The Minister said content of the foreign letter was presented before the cabinet members, who reposed their complete trust in the leadership of the Prime Minister. He said Imran Khan is going to address the nation this evening.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Faisal Vawda, in a shocking claim on Wednesday, said that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan over his refusal to “sell the country”.

Vawda made the claim in a TV Talk show in response to a question about a letter that Prime Minister Imran Khan brandished at the PTI’s March 27 power show in Islamabad and claimed it contained “evidence” of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government.

Federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry had also shared during a press conference on Tuesday that the letter warned of “horrific consequences” if Imran Khan remained that prime minister.

Vawda today said there was a threat to the prime minister’s life but remained evasive when asked whether the purported conspiracy to assassinate the premier was mentioned in the letter.