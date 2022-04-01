41 new coronavirus cases, two deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE – Around 41 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, and, two persons died due to the pandemic during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province has reached 506,053, whereas, 13,555 has been recorded as total deaths so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 27 cases in Lahore, one in Bahawalnagar, Multan, Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan each, and 10 in Faisalabad.