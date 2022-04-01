Our Staff Reporter

Arrangements for 32 Ramazan bazaars in city reviewed

LAHORE   –   A meeting, presided over by Punjab Secretary for Literacy Wajihullah Kundi, was informed on Thursday that 32 Ramazan bazaars had been set up in the city.

The meeting reviewed arrangements at Ramazan bazaars in Lahore district. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, price control magistrates, in-charge Ramazan bazaars, and other officers attended the meeting. The deputy commissioner informed the meeting that 13 items were being provided at the special Ramazan bazaars on subsidised prices. He said that flour, sugar, eggs, chicken, mutton, and beef would be sold at rates below than the market prices. Secretary Literacy Wajihullah said that the administration of special Ramazan bazaars must follow their duty roster and pay special attention to providing best service to people. He said that the officers should also pay special attention to supply and demand of the edibles. He said that the district administration would start field visit of Ramazan bazaars in the coming days.

