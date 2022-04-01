News Desk

Behroze Sabzwari shares his view on young generation’s ‘public display of affection’

Legendary actor Behroze Sabzwari has recently appeared in a show where he talked about public display of affection by young generation.

“We donot fight in public, I have seen couples showering love in public, it’s okay for newlyweds couples to an extent but those who get over during expressing love in public look fake, showing this much love in public looks odd, I have observed that the couples who display PDA have major marital issues and fights at homes”.

Giving advise on a healthy marriage Sabzwari told host,”I want to say to them, they should keep their ties normal at home then they would not need to be affectionate in the public,”.

Talking about their wedding, Safina Behroze, Behroze’s wife said, “We had a complete arranged marriage, at that time there were no mobiles and interactions”

