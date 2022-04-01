News Desk

COAS for global convergence to avert looming humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan

Former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and Pakistan-US bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed in the meeting.

The COAS stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. He also thanked the former US Special Representative for attending the Islamabad Security Dialogue.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts towards regional stability.

Zalmay Khalilzad pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. He expressed his gratitude for being given an opportunity to attend the Islamabad Security Dialogue.

