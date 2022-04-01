Court acquits two TLP leaders in provocative speeches case

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted two leaders of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in provocative speeches case here on Thursday. The TLP leaders including Syed Zaheerul Hassan and Allama Farooqul Hassan were acquitted by the court. The TLP lawyers — Shehzad Bhatti, Saleem Malik and Isra Chaudhry — presented their arguments in the court. ATC judge Ijaz Ahmed Butter pronounced the verdict, acquitting the TLP leaders who had been booked for delivering provocative speeches. Other accused including Allama Ghulam Abbas, Pir Qari Mehmood, Muhammad Umair and Dr Shafiq were still pro-claimed offenders in the case.