Faisal Vawda: SC to take up plea against disqualification on April 7

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has fixed the hearing of a plea filed by former senator and PTI leader Faisal Vawda against his lifetime disqualification from parliament.

A three-member bench of the apex court led by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandia will hear the case on April 7.

Vawda had filed a petition in the Supreme Court under Article 185 (3) of the Constitution for leave to appeal against the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan dated February 9 and a judgment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dated February 16, 2022.

An Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Faisal Sultan Raja, had disqualified Vawda for concealing his dual nationality with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and National Assembly member within two months. He was also de-notified as a Senator.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had turned down a request by PTI leader Faisal Vawda to suspend the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) Feb 16 verdict regarding his lifetime disqualification.