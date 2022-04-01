News Desk

Fawad Ch to take over post of Law Ministry on Saturday

After the resignation of Farogh Naseem, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided to give the post of Law Ministry to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

It is pertinent to mention here that a member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had resigned from the post of Federal Law Minister after a no-confidence motion was filed against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

After the resignation of Farogh Naseem, the seat of the Ministry of Law became vacant and now Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to give this post to Fawad Chaudhry. The news was confirmed by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry while he talked to media.

Fawad Chaudhry said that there are 48 hours in no-confidence motion, every minute is important, Shehbaz Sharif s dreams are going to be shattered, father and son will go to court tomorrow.

