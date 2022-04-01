News Desk

Govt decides to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged

The government of Pakistan on Thursday has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance regarding the prices of petroleum products, the price of petrol has been fixed at Rs 149.86 per liter and the price of high speed diesel at Rs 144.15 per liter.

As per the notification, the price of kerosene will be maintained at Rs 125.56 per liter and the new price of light diesel at Rs 118.31 per liter. The prices will be applicable from April 1 to 15.

According to the Finance Ministry, the government will bear the burden of Rs 33 billion by maintaining prices. In the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan s February 28 decision, prices have been unchanged.

