Imran Khan will ‘never accept defeat’

| In his address to nation, Imran Khan warns ‘sell-outs’ people will never forgive them

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday straightforwardly refused to resign ahead of no-trust vote and claimed that he would never let the ‘foreign conspiracy’ succeed in overthrowing his elected government. He also said that he never ‘accepts defeat.’

“I will not resign and fight till the last ball so that certain people, who do not want independent foreign policy in Pakistan can be exposed before the entire nation”, PM Imran Khan said.

In his televised address to the nation on Thursday evening, he said it will be decided on Sunday whether the nation will pursue an independent foreign policy or tow the policy of slavery. The Prime Minister said the entire nation will witness that who are going to sell their conscience on Sunday, which is the voting day on the no-confidence motion against him. He said these sold-out souls should keep it in mind that the people of Pakistan will never forgive them for betraying the nation.

Referring to opposition leaders, he said some stooges are trying to compromise country’s interest and to appease foreign forces for their personal agenda. He said a country’s credibility is on stake if it does not pursue an independent foreign policy. He questioned how foreign country can dictate an independent and sovereign nation to pursue a particular policy.

Imran Khan said form the day one, he has been saying that Pakistan’s foreign policy will be people centric. He said pursuing an independent foreign policy does not mean that we want an enmity with anyone country or nation.

Mentioning the dictates in the foreign communication, he said it is an official document, which entails that the no-confidence motion should be successful to oust Imran Khan; otherwise there will be difficulties for Pakistan. He added that the foreign communication even carries worst threats he has mentioned so far.

The Prime Minister was of the view that no independent country can tolerate such kind of threats.

He said opposition leaders are directly involved in this conspiracy aimed at undermining Pakistan’s sovereignty. He said these leaders are convicted from the courts and fully doused in corruption to the core and how a civilised nation can let them lead the people.

The premier stated that it was an “official letter” that was communicated to Pakistan’s ambassador, who was taking notes during the meeting. The premier said he had not revealed all the text mentioned in the letter but noted that there “were other horrifying” details in it.