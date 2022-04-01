Anadolu

Independent foreign policy crucial for country: PM Khan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday, terming an independent foreign policy crucial for the country, said the reason why Pakistan could not touch its peak potential was its ‘dependency syndrome’ on other powerful nations.

“A county without an independent foreign policy remains unable to secure the interests of its people,” he said in his address at the Islamabad Security Dialogue.

The two-day event gathered intelligentsia from across the country besides representatives of the United States, United Kingdom, China, Russian and European Union.

PM Imran Khan said taking independent decision while keeping high the interests of nation was extremely important rather than submitting to the will of other countries in exchange of foreign aid.

PM also said a nation could not progress until it kept thinking that it could not survive without foreign aid and criticized the decisions of previous governments for joining the alien wars, namely the Afghan war and the post 9/11 war on terror.

“These decisions, that incurred major damage to Pakistan, were made for the sake of dollars,” he said.

He pointed out that such detrimental policies resulted in sectarian militancy that disrupted the environment of investment, and promoted drug rackets and black money in the country.

He regretted that no independent evaluation was made afterwards to assess the damage suffered by the Pakistani society, and said “the elite filled up their bank accounts at the cost of the nation”.

Imran Khan said his government during four years pursued an independent foreign policy that helped the country gain respect in global arena.

Referring to the US, he said a “powerful country” had expressed displeasure over his recent visit to Russia. “On the other hand, it is supporting its ally India which imports oil from Russia”.

“How come a country can interfere into the affairs of an independent State,” he said. “But not to blame them, as it is our fault because we gave them this impression”.

He said for its own interest, Pakistan’s elite threw the nation to altar and put its self-respect at stake.

Imran Khan said national security was a multidimensional phenomenon and could be ensured when the State and nation got united at single vision and ideology.

He said his government firmly believed that there was a symbiotic relationship between economic, human, and traditional security which was imperative for Pakistan’s long-term development.

He said domestic stability and regional peace based on mutual co-existence, regional connectivity, and shared prosperity were essential prerequisites to optimising national security.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Ramazan likely to begin from Sunday: PMD

Karachi

Two ministers to resign from Sindh cabinet as MQM-P to join govt

Islamabad

PM congratulates CM KPK over win in local body’s elections

National

PTI govt creates over 5.5m jobs over last three years: Asad Umar

Islamabad

Govt decides to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged

National

Security agencies report assassination bid against PM: Fawad Chaudhry

National

PTI in leading position in KP local govt election

Islamabad

Ramadan: New timings for Islamabad schools notified

Lahore

Babar Azam breaks three records with his 114 against Australia

Islamabad

US denies PM Imran’s charge of conspiracy to oust him from power

1 of 2,683

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More