Independent Member Punjab Assembly Jugnu Mohsin joins PML-N

Independent member of Punjab Assembly Jugnu Mohsin (Syeda Memonat Mohsin) on Friday announced to join Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N).

It may be recalled that Jugnu Mohsin PP-184 was successful as an independent candidate in 2018. She expressed her gratitude to Hamza Shahbaz for inviting her.

Jugnu Mohsin said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif appreciated my work step by step, PML-N leadership and workers made many sacrifices, people of my constituency are giving me orders, people of constituency said we have to do our work.

The MPA went on to add that it is time for me to decide for the rule of the people. We will listen to the small provinces, we will stabilize the economy, the colors of whole of Pakistan are reflected in PDM.The participation of Jugnu Mohsin was welcomed by Hamza Shahbaz.

It is pertinent to mention that on Thursady, PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif had a detailed telephone conversation with Punjab Assembly member Jugnu Mohsin from PP-184 constituency of Okara.

