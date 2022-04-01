PHC holds briefing for AFPGMI delegation

LAHORE – A 35-member delegation, comprising faculty members and under-training officers of the Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute (AFPGMI), was given a briefing here on Thursday regarding the working and achievements of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC).

The AFPGMI delegation was led by Commandant of the Institute Major General Zaheer Akhter.

PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Saqib Aziz gave a briefing on the background, mandate, jurisdiction, regulatory functions, processes, and quality assurance activities of the commission to the participants of the MSc Medical Administration Course. The CEO underlined the need for mutual learning, sharing of knowledge and experience in the fields of clinical governance, quality assurance, capacity assessment of the health managers and practitioners, and capacity-building in the healthcare service delivery.

, including regular training sessions, training, research and development.

The delegation was told that the PHC was committed to working continuously for patient safety and equivalently-available better treatment facilities across the province. The visible absence of the regulatory frameworks was pointed out as nothing was structured for regulating the healthcare service delivery before the inception of the Commission, which was institutionalised in the province of Punjab for the first time to bring all the healthcare establishments (HCEs) under the ambit of rules and regulations. It was mentioned that the PHC had been recognised and appreciated internationally, while other provinces are following and replicating it as a successful model.