PM congratulates CM KPK over win in local body’s elections
Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday congratulated the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) victory in the local body’s elections in the province.
According to details, the Prime Minister stated in his tweet that the results of the KPK elections are a warning to all the “traitors” to go back to their constituencies.
Imran Khan further said that the people of Pakistan have rejected these traitors and slaves of international forces.
Congratulations to CM @IMMahmoodKhan & our PTI team for their overwhelming success in Phase 2 of KP LG polls. Ppl of KP have emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out to foreign masters. This is an early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2022