PM congratulates CM KPK over win in local body’s elections

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday congratulated the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) victory in the local body’s elections in the province.

According to details, the Prime Minister stated in his tweet that the results of the KPK elections are a warning to all the “traitors” to go back to their constituencies.

Imran Khan further said that the people of Pakistan have rejected these traitors and slaves of international forces.