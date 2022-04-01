News Desk

PM congratulates CM KPK over win in local body’s elections

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday congratulated the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) victory in the local body’s elections in the province.

According to details, the Prime Minister stated in his tweet that the results of the KPK elections are a warning to all the “traitors” to go back to their constituencies.

Imran Khan further said that the people of Pakistan have rejected these traitors and slaves of international forces.

