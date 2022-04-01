PM rejects answers of MNA involved in horse trading

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday rejected the answers received from the members of National Assembly, involved in horse trading, and termed them as ‘unreasonable’.

According to details, the time allotted to the deviant members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National Assembly has expired. Decisive action has been initiated against the perpetrators of horse trading.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan formally approved to file references against the members of National Assembly who were involved in horse trading.

Adviser Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan and Central Additional Secretary General PTI Amir Mahmood Kayani had an important meeting. Documentary evidence against members involved in horse trading will also be sent along with references.

The Speaker is being referred to the National Assembly under Article 63-A (1) of the PTI Constitution. The Prime Minister has directed to take stern legal action against the unscrupulous members.

Adviser to Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan said that the constitution imposes a basic condition of honesty and integrity on the members of parliament. The perpetrators have not been honest and trustworthy. References have been prepared in the light of the chairman s instructions. References will soon be sent to the Speaker National Assembly under legal action against the deviant members.