News Desk

PM rejects answers of MNA involved in horse trading

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday rejected the answers received from the members of National Assembly, involved in horse trading, and termed them as ‘unreasonable’.

According to details, the time allotted to the deviant members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National Assembly has expired. Decisive action has been initiated against the perpetrators of horse trading.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan formally approved to file references against the members of National Assembly who were involved in horse trading.

Adviser Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan and Central Additional Secretary General PTI Amir Mahmood Kayani had an important meeting. Documentary evidence against members involved in horse trading will also be sent along with references.

The Speaker is being referred to the National Assembly under Article 63-A (1) of the PTI Constitution. The Prime Minister has directed to take stern legal action against the unscrupulous members.

Adviser to Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan said that the constitution imposes a basic condition of honesty and integrity on the members of parliament. The perpetrators have not been honest and trustworthy. References have been prepared in the light of the chairman s instructions. References will soon be sent to the Speaker National Assembly under legal action against the deviant members.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Fawad Ch to take over post of Law Ministry on Saturday

National

PM should fight no-confidence instead of seeking backdoor: Bilawal

National

Will give huge surprise on Sunday, says PM Imran

National

Independent Member Punjab Assembly Jugnu Mohsin joins PML-N

National

COAS for global convergence to avert looming humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan

Islamabad

Faisal Vawda: SC to take up plea against disqualification on April 7

Karachi

CAA issues fresh travel advisory, lifts facemask’s restriction

Islamabad

How come a country can interfere in affairs of an independent state: PM

Lahore

Punjab governor accepts CM Buzdar’s resignation

Lahore

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 72nd PDWP Forum

1 of 2,685

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More