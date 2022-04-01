News Desk

PTI govt creates over 5.5m jobs over last three years: Asad Umar

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government created over 5.5 million jobs over the last three years because of policy interventions in productive sectors of the economy including agriculture, industries and construction.

This was stated by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar while briefing media persons in Islamabad on Friday.

Asad Umar said in addition 1.1 million people went abroad for employment through Bureau of Immigration.

Giving a sector wise breakup, Asad Umar said a job increase of 1.5 million was witnessed in the agriculture sector over the last three years whilst during the five year tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), a decline of seven hundred and twenty thousand jobs was seen in this sector.

In the industries, there was job creation of about two million in the PML (N) era while in our three year tenure, we have created over 2.4 million jobs.

Asad Umar said that the employment rate in our government increased by sixty two percent as compared to the previous government of PML (N).

The Minister for Planning recalled that the PTI had promised to provide ten million jobs and we will reach close to the target with the continuation of current policies.

He further said we have put the economy in the right direction. He added that there has been record production of major crops over the last two years whilst the textile industry is witnessing expansion and is now facing shortage of workers.

Commenting on the results of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Minister for Planning said this shows that the people stand with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Ramazan likely to begin from Sunday: PMD

Karachi

Two ministers to resign from Sindh cabinet as MQM-P to join govt

National

Independent foreign policy crucial for country: PM Khan

Islamabad

PM congratulates CM KPK over win in local body’s elections

Islamabad

Govt decides to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged

National

Security agencies report assassination bid against PM: Fawad Chaudhry

National

PTI in leading position in KP local govt election

Islamabad

Ramadan: New timings for Islamabad schools notified

Lahore

Babar Azam breaks three records with his 114 against Australia

Islamabad

US denies PM Imran’s charge of conspiracy to oust him from power

1 of 2,683

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More