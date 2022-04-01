PTI in leading position in KP local govt election

The unofficial results of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections placed PTI in the lead.

The results show that the count for 33 out of 64 tehsil councils is complete. According to the unconfirmed results, PTI succeeded in 15 tehsil councils and is in a leading position in 11 tehsil councils.

JUI-F has won in five tehsil councils and is in the leading position in eight tehsil councils. Meanwhile, an independent candidate has succeeded in six tehsil councils and is in the lead in one council.

PML-N has been successful in one tehsil council and five councils while JI succeeded in three councils and is in the leading position in two councils.

Meanwhile, PPP has won in one tehsil council and is in the leading position in one council, while Awami National Party (ANP) has succeeded in two tehsil councils.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for a successful win in the second phase of the KP LG polls, while criticising the Opposition leaders, saying that the people of KP have “emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out foreign masters.”

“Congratulations to CM Mahmood Khan & our PTI team for their overwhelming success in Phase 2 of KP LG polls,” wrote the PM.

After the results started to pour in, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said: “PTI’s success in the KP elections has proved that the nation stands with its dignified leader.”

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the no-confidence motion will not decide the future of the country. “The decision will be either taken by the people or by the politicians who sold their conscience.”