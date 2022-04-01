PTI united under PM’s leadership, reiterates Buzdar

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and it stood firm behind him.

He stated these remarks during a meeting with provincial ministers and assembly members including Dr Akhtar Malik, Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Ashraf Rind, Niaz Ahmad, and Amir Nawaz at the CM office. The CM emphasised that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting a battle for the survival of the country. “He has taught the nation to live with honour and leaders like him are the pride of the nation,” the CM said. “We undauntedly stand behind our leader and every conspiracy will be foiled,” he vowed. Buzdar said that the PTI-led government would continue the journey of public service under PM Imran Khan, adding that he would continue serving as the PM’s lieutenant.