Ramadan 2022: Saudi Arabia announces first day of holy month

After sighting the moon of Ramadan 2022, Saudi Arabia has announced to observe the first day of holy month on Saturday, April 2.

According to Arab media reports, Saudi officials have announced the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan as the moon has been observed in Saudi Arabia.

Today, April 1, was the last day of Sha ban al-Mu azzam after the appearance of the moon, and the holy month will begin tomorrow.

As per the international news agency, Imam of the Council of South Australia said that there is evidence of sighting of the moon in South Australia and the first Ramadan will be observed on April 2.

The moon of Ramadan has not been seen in Malaysia and Indonesia while first fast of Ramadan 2022 will be on April 3.

