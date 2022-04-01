Ramazan likely to begin from Sunday: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Friday that there are chances of sighting of Ramadan moon on the evening of April 2, Saturday.

The weather department said the sunset on Saturday will take place at 6:45pm in Karachi and the crescent could be seen until 7:57pm. The moon’s age will be 31 hours and 48 minutes at the time of the sunset, it added.

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place in Peshawar on April 2, Saturday, to sight the moon of Ramadan.

The meeting will be chaired by Chairman Reut-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azaad. Zonal committees will also meet in their respective regions for the sighting of the moon.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had announced April 2 as the expected date for the sighting of the new moon, marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan.