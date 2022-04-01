Anadolu

Russia to open humanitarian corridor from Mariupol on Friday

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Thursday that it will open a humanitarian corridor Friday morning from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia following a personal request from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to President Vladimir Putin.

“The Russian Armed Forces will reopen a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia on April 1 from 10 a.m.” Moscow time (0700GMT), said Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management.

Noting that humanitarian corridors are opened daily in the direction of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, Mizintsev said the Russian army was complying with a cease-fire at these points.

He further noted that in the last 24 hours, more than 18,000 people, including 3,400 children, were evacuated to Russia from dangerous regions of Ukraine.

“A total of 527,607 people have been evacuated since the start of the special military operation, including 108,219 children,” he said, adding 115,347 people have been rescued from Mariupol via humanitarian corridors, including 3,235 in the last 24 hours.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK among others implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,232 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,935 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

US stocks tumble, wrapping up worst quarter since start of pandemic

International

Biden announces historic oil reserve release ‘to ease the pain’

International

UN begins chopper crash probe days after 8 peacekeepers including six Pakistanis martyred

International

NATO sees no Russian pull-back in Ukraine, expects more offensives

International

FMs of neighboring states call for Afghan reconciliation through dialogue, women rights

International

French military spy chief exits over Ukraine failings: sources

International

After crisis, Spain right-wing opposition shifts to centre

International

3 dead as West Bank violence escalates

International

Russian strikes hit Red Cross building in Mariupol: Ukraine

International

Malaysia reports 15,215 new COVID-19 infections, 64 new deaths

1 of 675

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More