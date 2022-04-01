News Desk

Security agencies report assassination bid against PM: Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the security agencies have reported an assassination attempt against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that after receiving the reports, the government decided to beef up security of the prime minister.

Previously, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Faisal Vawda has claimed that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s life is in danger as a plot has been hatched to assassinate him.

Speaking to media, Faisal Vawda said that there was a plan to assassinate PM Imran Khan.

Faisal Vawda said PM Imran Khan has been advised to use a bulletproof shield while addressing the public gatherings but the PM said he will leave this world at the time fixed by Almighty Allah.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is brave, he will not put the country at stake and will not let the nation bow down before anyone.

PM Imran Khan has a clear stance on the foreign policy of the country and added that now Pakistan will not become part of anyone’s war, Faisal Vawda said and added that airbases of the country will not be given to anyone to attack our neighbouring countries.

