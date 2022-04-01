News Desk

Will give huge surprise on Sunday, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that they will give huge surprise on Sunday on the day of voting for no-confidence motion submitted by the joint opposition.

He said this in his meeting with senior journalists.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that removing Sardar Usman Buzdar from his post was a political ploy, adding that the opposition would be greatly surprised on the issue of counting on Sunday.

He said that the legal process is being used, adding that he will fight till the last ball.

