At least seven persons lost their lives in collision between a car and motorcycle in Kech in Balochistan province on Friday night.

According the Deputy Commissioner Kech, Hussain Jan, the accident occurred in Saami area of Kech where a speeding car collided head-on with a motorcycle, killing seven persons on the spot and wounding three others.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.