News Desk

Establishment should step in, pave way for new polls: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that country’s establishment should step in and pave the path for new polls.

Sheikh Rashid, while addressing a press conference, that “These are the possible ways to overcome the ongoing political crisis: establishment should intervene and call elections, PTI lawmakers resign from assemblies and ban opposition parties whose no-confidence motion against the government was funded from abroad.

The minister also demanded registration of ‘treason’ cases against the political leaders, who are part of the plot. He also announced a ‘political battle’ against the opposition parties.

The interior minister was of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan would remain in the office until and unless a new leader of the House was elected in the event of passage of no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

The minister said through fair and transparent elections, the people should get an opportunity to reject those who had looted the national kitty. He said, “The conscience sellers have got united to topple the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan so that they can continue their looting agenda.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PM Imran Khan, PTI MNAs to attend vote on no-trust motion

National

7 killed in car, motorcycle collision in Kech

Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhry orders formation of commission over ‘foreign conspiracy’

Islamabad

PM Imran Khan to interact with people via telephone today

Lahore

Voting for new Punjab CM likely on Sunday

Karachi

Hot weather likely to subside in Karachi this evening

Business

FBR surpass its 9 months target by over Rs 240 billion: Shaukat Tarin

Islamabad

Sheikh Rasheed wants snap elections after Ramadan

Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of law ministry

Islamabad

Usman Bazdar’s resignation is unconstitutional, claims Saad Rafique

1 of 2,734

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More