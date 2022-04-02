Fawad will approach court for Shehbaz’s bail cancellation

ISLAMABAD – Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Friday that he was being given the additional charge of the law ministry today following the resignation of Barrister Farogh Naseem earlier this week.

He said after assuming charge as the law minister, he would approach the court to get the bail cancelled of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, who is said to be the candidate for the prime minister’s seat if the joint opposition’s no-trust move against the incumbent premier succeeds.

“I am amazed that a person who is on bail says he is a candidate for the prime minister’s seat,” he said. He added that he would also work towards initiating proceedings for the cancellation of the bail of Shahbaz’s son, Hamza Shehbaz.

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar alleged that efforts were being made to form a “government of foreign puppets” in Pakistan. “I want to assure my nation that we will not let this happen,” he said.

Azhar went on to say that historically, “experiments of installing foreign puppets” had failed every time and would fail this time as well.