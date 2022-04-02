Our Staff Reporter

Fawad will approach court for Shehbaz’s bail cancellation

ISLAMABAD  –  Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Friday that he was being given the additional charge of the law ministry today following the resignation of Barrister Farogh Naseem earlier this week.

He said after assuming charge as the law minister, he would approach the court to get the bail cancelled of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, who is said to be the candidate for the prime minister’s seat if the joint opposition’s no-trust move against the incumbent premier succeeds.

“I am amazed that a person who is on bail says he is a candidate for the prime minister’s seat,” he said. He added that he would also work towards initiating proceedings for the cancellation of the bail of Shahbaz’s son, Hamza Shehbaz.

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar alleged that efforts were being made to form a “government of foreign puppets” in Pakistan. “I want to assure my nation that we will not let this happen,” he said.

Azhar went on to say that historically, “experiments of installing foreign puppets” had failed every time and would fail this time as well.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

Imran Khan says his life in danger

Lahore

Punjab Assembly to elect Parvez or Hamza as new CM today

Islamabad

Shehbaz Sharif will burn ‘midnight oil to overcome price hike’

Islamabad

PM clean bowled but refuses to leave the pitch: Bilawal

Islamabad

PM to share ‘trump card’ with PTI, allies’ MPs today

International

US State Dept says ‘there is absolutely no truth’ in PM Khan’s allegations about regime change

Islamabad

PM relief package‘fails’ to control inflation

Islamabad

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on COAS at GHQ

Islamabad

PTI used state resources to win KPK LB polls: Abbasi

Islamabad

Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Steering Committee adopts new supply model

1 of 2,939

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More