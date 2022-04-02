Our Staff Reporter

Fertilizer industry concerned over show cause notices from FBR

ISLAMABAD – Fertilizer industry has expressed concerns over show cause notices from FBR for disallowance of input tax for sales to unregistered persons.
In a letter to chairman FBR Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) has shown concerns over show cause notices from FBR received by industry players for disallowance of input tax for sales to unregistered persons despite following the guidelines set by the FBR in its SRO 1337 issued in December 2020.
According to Executive Director FMPAC, Brig (retd) Sher Shah Malik, fertilizer industry appreciates the efforts of FBR towards documentation of economy and ease of doing business. It was through industry’s cooperation and support that over 1,000 major fertilizer dealers have registered themselves for GST and almost 100 percent are having NTN. “In the same context, we wish to draw your attention to the following issue,” he added.
ED FMPAC further explained that post promulgation of the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2019, input GST was disallowed on sales made to unregistered persons exceeding Rs10 million in a month/ Rs100 million in a financial year, adding significant exposure for the fertilizer industry. After due deliberation, FBR issued a notification (SRO 1337) in December 2020, whereby exemption would be granted subject to provision of dealers’ information, including bank account etc to FBR. The industry has submitted all information pertaining to the dealers except in few cases bank accounts of terminated/ one-off customers. During various meetings, the industry was given an understanding about the exemption being granted in this case after compliance of SRO 1337.
Brig (retd) Sher Shah Malik said that it is very disturbing fact that companies have started receiving show cause notices for disallowance of input tax for sales to unregistered persons despite submission of the aforementioned information and a favourable report from concerned field formation. While mentioning in its letter to FBR that fertilizer industry is one of the best documented and tax compliant sectors, FMPAC requested FBR chairman that the field formations be educated on grant of exemption from input tax inadmissibility/ expenditure disallowance on sales to unregistered dealers whose information has been furnished in compliance with the SRO and be directed to withdraw the notices.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

ADB reiterates support to PSW initiative for boosting int’l trade

Business

ECC approves Rs25 billion to address liquidity constraints to PSO

Business

OGDCL makes four discoveries in 1st half of 2021-22

Business

PSX gains 223 points

Business

Gold prices up by Rs100

Business

Rupee weakens against dollar

Business

Cotton crop to be cultivated over 2.53 million hectares

Business

CPI inflation up by 12.72pc in March

Business

Experts for resolving energy issues before launch of CTBCM

Business

Pakistan’s exports to USA increased by 43 percent

1 of 1,098

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More