Gold prices up by Rs100

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs100 and was sold at Rs131,450 on Friday against its sale at Rs131,350 in the local market the previous day.  The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 to Rs112,697 from Rs112,611whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs103,306 from Rs103,227, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.  The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1,520 and Rs1,303.15 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was traded at $1,927 against its sale at $1,931, the association reported.

