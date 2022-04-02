News Desk

Hot weather likely to subside in Karachi this evening

Prevailing very hot and dry weather spell over Karachi likely to subside this evening, however, very hot and dry spell would persist in rest of Sindh province, according to a weather report.

“Maximum temperature today, will remain between 36-38 ºCelsius,” Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report. Humidity will remain between 30 – 40 percent today.

“The scorching weather spell in the city will last upto April 1st”, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz earlier said.

According to a report, the first few days of Ramadan will likely to be very hot and humid.

The sea breeze will remain suspended during the daytime under the influence of a high pressure area over Afghanistan, which will change the wind direction in Karachi.

The mercury will remain above 40 degree Celsius in Jamshoro, Matyari, Dadu, Umarkot,Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Noshehro Feroz, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Qambar Shehdadkot districts of Sindh today, according to the weather report.

Sarfaraz, earlier said that the summer has begun in Karachi and the average temperature in the month of April will remain 35 degrees Celsius. He predicted some very hot and dry days ahead in the month of Ramadan.

The weather department had directed earlier the authorities concerned to ensure precautionary measures to tackle the situation during the extreme weather conditions.

The Met Office had also advised citizens of the metropolis to keep themselves hydrated and avoid unnecessary movement outside in the open.

