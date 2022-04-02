News Desk

Islamabad administration decides to enforce section 144 on April 3 and 4

On the matter of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad Administration decided to implement section 144 in Islamabad on Sunday and Monday.

According to the notification, the administration enforced section 144 to maintain law and order in Islamabad. While FC, Rangers, and Punjab Police have been called in to maintain security in the capital.

A notification was also issued to suspend the metro bus service in Islamabad yesterday. Double riding will be banned. The red zone was also sealed.

