Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 on Saturday, bagging their 10th straight Premier League win.

The victors claimed the lead in minute 22 with a header by Diogo Jota, assisted by Joe Gomez.

Near the end of the match, Fabinho converted a penalty to make the score 2-0 at Anfield, sending the Reds to the top of the table with 72 points.

Liverpool are now followed by Manchester City, who have 70 points with a match in hand.