Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Australia in the third ODI

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series against Australia, here at Gaddafi Stadium.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

