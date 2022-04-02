News Desk

Plea to cancel Shehbaz Sharif’s bail set for hearing

A plea to cancel bail given to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been set for hearing by a Lahore court on April 04.

The written verdict was issued by the special judge (central) on a plea filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court in its verdict said that interim bail plea is being fixed for April 04 and issuing any directive without listening to the counsel of the suspect will be inappropriate.

Yesterday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed that he will be appointed as the new Law Minister and requesting the courts to suspend Shehbaz Sharif and Humza Shehbaz’s bails would be his first action.

Fawad Chaudhry while talking to the media on Friday said that Shahbaz Shareef and Hamza Shahbaz’s dreams would be shattered. He added that the people who are on bail from courts will not be able to become Prime minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab.

