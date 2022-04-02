PM clean bowled but refuses to leave the pitch: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan has been clean bowled but he does not want to leave the pitch.

Speaking at a news conference here, Bilawal said the country was in a quagmire of crises, be it foreign affairs, financial or political.

“In this situation, our responsibility is to help the country emerge from these crises. The Prime Minister has been defeated. He is acting like a batsman who has been clean bowled but is crying and does not want to leave the field. Running the country is not a game of cricket. He is not accepting his defeat but it does not mean that he hasn’t lost. The country needs elected leadership,” the PPP chief contended.

Bilawal said that first the PM called the no-confidence a gift by the opposition but later termed it a conspiracy. “Imran Khan had an honourable way to quit but he did not. He should face the no-confidence in the assembly. No one should play with the future of the country. He should not create a clash or constitutional crisis by any of his actions. I hope there would be no contempt of court,” he said.